American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is a provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces products under the brands Caldwell(R); Crimson Trace(R); Wheeler(R); Tipton(R); Frankford Arsenal(R); Lockdown(R); BOG(R); Hooyman(R); Smith & Wesson Accessories(R); M&P Accessories(R); Thompson/Center Arms Accessories(TM); Performance Center Accessories(R); Schrade(R); Old Timer(R); Uncle Henry(R); Imperial(R); BUBBA(R); UST(R); LaserLyte(R); and MEAT!. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. is based in COLUMBIA. “

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AOUT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,225. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Outdoor Brands (AOUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.