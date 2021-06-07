Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Baker Chad R

Baker Chad R boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,785 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises approximately 1.8% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 12,653,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $835,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $656,404,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $4,080,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,466. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

