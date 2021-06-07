Analysts Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to Post $3.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce earnings of $3.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.64 and the highest is $3.24. Facebook reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $15.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.87 to $17.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook stock traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.58. The stock had a trading volume of 20,110,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,738,930. Facebook has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $337.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.41. The firm has a market cap of $954.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total transaction of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,888,753 shares of company stock worth $578,700,197 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 357.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

