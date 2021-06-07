Analysts Anticipate First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $21.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the lowest is $20.30 million. First Bank posted sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full-year sales of $85.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $83.60 million to $87.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.20 million, with estimates ranging from $83.80 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. First Bank had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of First Bank stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $14.13. 141,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $265.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.98. First Bank has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 84,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. 44.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

