Analysts Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post $5.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Paper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.63 billion and the lowest is $5.54 billion. International Paper reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

IP stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,693. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

