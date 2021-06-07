Analysts Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post $1.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. PepsiCo reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,711,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.02. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.