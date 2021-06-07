Analysts Anticipate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.35). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,400,085 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after buying an additional 298,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.23. 4,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

