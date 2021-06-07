Analysts Expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.21). Berkeley Lights reported earnings per share of ($4.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CFO Shaun Holt sold 171,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $9,263,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,428 shares of company stock valued at $19,204,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 249.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,115,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,976,000 after buying an additional 3,651,475 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 271.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,857,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,552,000 after buying an additional 2,088,128 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,198,000 after buying an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock opened at $40.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -8.44. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $113.53.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

