Analysts Expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWBR shares. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CohBar from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CohBar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CohBar in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on CohBar in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CohBar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in CohBar by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CohBar by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 35,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CohBar by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

CWBR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. 4,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.29. CohBar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $93.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.75.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

