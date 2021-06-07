Analysts Expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $472.27 Million

Brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post sales of $472.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $472.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $472.00 million. Littelfuse reported sales of $307.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Cary T. Fu sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total value of $565,679.40. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.84, for a total value of $657,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,266,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,936 shares of company stock worth $5,088,527. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 326.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.17. 45,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $287.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.