Analysts Set ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Price Target at $52.25

Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ABM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.51. 262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,851. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 75.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,221.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 527,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,917,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 87,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in ABM Industries by 61.4% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 73.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

