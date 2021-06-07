Analysts Set Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) Target Price at $29.80

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Apria alerts:

Shares of APR opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Apria will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.