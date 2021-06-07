Analysts Set Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) PT at $10.15

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.15.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $142,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 645,784 shares of company stock worth $6,486,968. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Infinera by 2,325.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $10.47. 27,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Infinera has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $330.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.88 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

