Analysts Set Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target at $12.86

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

INO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $227,816.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 877,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,522,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $169,822.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,616.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,219 shares of company stock valued at $722,976. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after acquiring an additional 796,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,648,000 after acquiring an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 440,987 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 482,924 shares during the last quarter. 35.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.34. 100,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,271,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.66. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.