Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Flux Power (FLUX)

6/2/2021 – Flux Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

5/31/2021 – Flux Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

5/25/2021 – Flux Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

5/21/2021 – Flux Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

5/19/2021 – Flux Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

5/12/2021 – Flux Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Flux Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

4/13/2021 – Flux Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

FLUX stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,222. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95. The firm has a market cap of $144.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 36,396 shares of company stock valued at $393,797 in the last ninety days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLUX. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 101,741 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 104,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the period. 24.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

