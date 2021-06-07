AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $23.83

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.83, but opened at $22.62. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a market cap of $646.46 million, a PE ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 0.06.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.