Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading 15.8% Higher

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) traded up 15.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.71. 53,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,727,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.53.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after buying an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after buying an additional 242,093 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

