Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives $34.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sanjay Keswani sold 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $120,529.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares in the company, valued at $120,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $772,284.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Annexon in the 4th quarter valued at about $756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Annexon by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Annexon by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,135,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,421,000 after buying an additional 156,056 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNX stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 173,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $879.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.74. Annexon has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Annexon will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

