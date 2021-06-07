AntiMatter Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a market cap of $5.73 million and $654,407.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00077093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00027182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.89 or 0.01057230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,732.31 or 0.10332703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00054386 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

