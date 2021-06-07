Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.30

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 24259 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.15. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 17.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 100,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Quincy Allen sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $75,274.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,669.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 411,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,095. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (NYSE:AIV)

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

