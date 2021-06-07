AppCoins Hits Market Capitalization of $21.33 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 7th. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for $0.0870 or 0.00000245 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $21.33 million and approximately $106,225.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00075045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00027076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.01043502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.64 or 0.09967703 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00053448 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,201,639 coins and its circulating supply is 245,201,637 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

