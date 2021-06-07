Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Sells $44,520.00 in Stock

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) President Max Munn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $44,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Max Munn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Max Munn sold 4,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $33,520.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Max Munn purchased 5,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Max Munn purchased 5,000 shares of Applied UV stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

Applied UV stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. Applied UV, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.61 million and a P/E ratio of -16.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied UV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Applied UV

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

