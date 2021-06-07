AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $81.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. AppLovin traded as high as $75.82 and last traded at $74.97, with a volume of 6352 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.36.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $194,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $876,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,085 shares of company stock worth $1,892,290 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

