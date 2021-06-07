Aspiriant LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 218.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $276.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.69 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

