Aspiriant LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 587,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $86,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $156.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $112.91 and a twelve month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

