Aspiriant LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $147.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

