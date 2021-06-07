Aspiriant LLC Sells 328 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aspiriant LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 139,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,008,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB opened at $329.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The company has a market capitalization of $935.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total value of $11,879,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,888,753 shares of company stock valued at $578,700,197. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

