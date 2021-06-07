Aspiriant LLC Sells 7,316 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,316 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Aspiriant LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 741,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,570,000 after purchasing an additional 32,955 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 73,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 328,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 87,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $55.01 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

