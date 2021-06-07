Aspiriant LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IWF stock opened at $256.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $180.44 and a one year high of $263.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

