Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Insider Buys $11,000.00 in Stock

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) insider Priya Jain acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,871. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Priya Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Priya Jain bought 300 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $3,300.00.

NASDAQ:ATCX opened at $10.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.00 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.36. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $123.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 0.98%. Analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 468.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Technical Consultants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.