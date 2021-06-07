Atria Investments LLC Buys 1,505 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

NYSE THO opened at $117.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.14.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.