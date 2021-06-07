Atria Investments LLC Buys 582 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 10,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,968,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,850 shares of company stock worth $13,887,776 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $234.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.36 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

