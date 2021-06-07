Atria Investments LLC Buys 778 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $53.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.18. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

