Atria Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,838 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 108,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.51 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

