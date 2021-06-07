Atria Investments LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Goosehead Insurance worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,765,000 after acquiring an additional 154,652 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $5,065,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 38,017 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

GSHD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $93.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 193.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total transaction of $2,785,309.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Patrick Moxley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $227,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,286.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,777 shares of company stock valued at $33,967,988 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

