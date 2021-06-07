Atria Investments LLC Takes $1.98 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Humana by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Humana by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 199,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,888,000 after buying an additional 50,304 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Humana by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,506,000 after buying an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $426.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

