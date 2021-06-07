AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.27 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.56. The company has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

