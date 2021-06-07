Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$9.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.43.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. ATB Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

ACB stock traded up C$0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,759. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.41.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

