Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Boosted by Rivulet Capital LLC

Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,394,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems makes up about 10.3% of Rivulet Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rivulet Capital LLC owned 2.75% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $189,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 541.7% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 153,300 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,434,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,526 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,521,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Shares of AXTA stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.21. 25,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,271. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.67. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

