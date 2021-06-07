Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sebastian Giordano Sells 25,115 Shares

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) Director Sebastian Giordano sold 25,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $128,588.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,354.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ayro stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,689. The stock has a market cap of $196.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.98. Ayro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.21.

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 650.18% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Ayro by 1,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ayro by 2,330.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Ayro by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ayro in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Ayro in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 22.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures light-duty, emissions-free electric vehicles for urban and community transport, local delivery, closed campus mobility, recreational, and government use. It offers AYRO 311, a 3-wheeled vehicle for professional and personal use; Club Car 411 for low-speed logistics and cargo services for campus; and AYRO 511 4Ã4 concepts.

