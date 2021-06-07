Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 271 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,071,000 after purchasing an additional 658,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 11,172.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,592,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,055,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 951,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 173,150 shares during the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

SAP stock opened at $139.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. On average, research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.77%.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

