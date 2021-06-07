Ballentine Partners LLC Has $51.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $51,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,580,000 after acquiring an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,009,000 after buying an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $272.64 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $169.18 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

