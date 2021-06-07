Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,075 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN opened at $190.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.27. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a market capitalization of $175.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

