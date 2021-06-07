Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 11,296 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 852,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $27,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $33.52 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.18.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

