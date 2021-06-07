Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,419 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $230.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $137.53 and a one year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

