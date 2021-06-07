Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 205 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

NYSE:MCK opened at $194.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.96. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $139.76 and a twelve month high of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.16, for a total value of $306,772.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock worth $3,713,826. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.