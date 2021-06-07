BancorpSouth Bank Buys 9,862 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $81,685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,236,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,122 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,558 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FHN traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $19.13. 23,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.52. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several brokerages have commented on FHN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 544,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

