BancorpSouth Bank Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3,451.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 437,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.83. 51,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.78. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

