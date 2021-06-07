BancorpSouth Bank Has $1.11 Million Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Thor Industries by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THO. Wedbush raised their target price on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of THO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.