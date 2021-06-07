BancorpSouth Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

BancorpSouth Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $63,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $149.03. 309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,532. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $104.91 and a 12-month high of $149.60.

